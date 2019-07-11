Updated AEW Fight For The Fallen Card

With AEW’s Fight for the Fallen event coming up this Saturday, here is the current card…
Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs The Young Bucks
Kenny Omega vs Cima
Brandi Rhodes vs Allie
Adam Page vs Kip Sabian
Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin, and Joey Janela vs MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Shawn Spears
SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)
Buy-In Pre-Show Match
Sonny Kiss vs Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates
The event airs for free in the United States on the Bleacher Report app. The Buy-In Pre-Show stars at 7:30 PM Eastern time and the main card begins at 8:15 PM. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage.