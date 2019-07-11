Updated AEW Fight For The Fallen Card

With AEW’s Fight for the Fallen event coming up this Saturday, here is the current card…

Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs Cima

Brandi Rhodes vs Allie

Adam Page vs Kip Sabian

Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin, and Joey Janela vs MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Shawn Spears

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)

Buy-In Pre-Show Match

Sonny Kiss vs Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates

The event airs for free in the United States on the Bleacher Report app. The Buy-In Pre-Show stars at 7:30 PM Eastern time and the main card begins at 8:15 PM. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage.