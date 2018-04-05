Updated Betting Odds For WrestleMania

BetWrestling.com sent the following to us:

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) +600 vs Roman Reigns -1200

WWE Championship: AJ Styles(c) +295 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -415

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) +270 vs Nia Jax -390

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte (c) +550 vs Asuka -1050

Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) +280 vs Finn Balor -185 vs Seth Rollins +360

United States Championship: Randy Orton (c) -200 vs Rusev +140 vs Jinder Mahal +250 vs Bobby Roode +500

Mixed Tag Team Match: Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey -530 vs Triple H & Shane McMahon +350

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Elias -140 vs Dolph Ziggler +400 vs Big Cass +400 vs Samoa Joe +400 vs. Kane +600 vs Baron Corbin +800 vs Matt Hardy +1200 vs Tye Dillinger +2500

Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal: Sasha Banks +160 vs Becky Lynch +125 vs Bayley +300

Singles Match: The Undertaker -400 vs John Cena +250

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) +200 vs Braun Strowman & Partner -295

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) +140 vs The New Day +275 vs The Bludgeon Brothers -134

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Final: Cedric Alexander -295 vs Mustafa Ali +200

Tag Team Match: Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon -155 vs Kevin Owens +110