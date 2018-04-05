Updated Betting Odds For WrestleMania

BetWrestling.com sent the following to us:
WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) +600 vs Roman Reigns -1200
WWE Championship: AJ Styles(c) +295 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -415
Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) +270 vs Nia Jax -390
Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte (c) +550 vs Asuka -1050
Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) +280 vs Finn Balor -185 vs Seth Rollins +360
United States Championship: Randy Orton (c) -200 vs Rusev +140 vs Jinder Mahal +250 vs Bobby Roode +500
Mixed Tag Team Match: Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey -530 vs Triple H & Shane McMahon +350
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Elias -140 vs Dolph Ziggler +400 vs Big Cass +400 vs Samoa Joe +400 vs. Kane +600 vs Baron Corbin +800 vs Matt Hardy +1200 vs Tye Dillinger +2500
Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal: Sasha Banks +160 vs Becky Lynch +125 vs Bayley +300
Singles Match: The Undertaker -400 vs John Cena +250
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) +200 vs Braun Strowman & Partner -295
Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) +140 vs The New Day +275 vs The Bludgeon Brothers -134
Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Final: Cedric Alexander -295 vs Mustafa Ali +200
Tag Team Match: Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon -155 vs Kevin Owens +110