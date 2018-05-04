Updated Betting Odds For WWE Backlash PPV

The Backlash pay-per-view event takes place on May 6, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Here are the updated betting odds:

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) +160 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -210



WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) -120 vs Charlotte Flair -120



WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) -600 vs The Miz +400



Raw Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) -750 vs Alexa Bliss+450



Roman Reigns -600 vs Samoa Joe +400



Daniel Bryan -280 vs Big Cass +200