Updated Betting Odds For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here are the betting odds:

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

Braun Strowman – 7/4

Daniel Bryan – 5/2

Baron Corbin – 9/2

Bobby Lashley – 9/1

Big Cass – 12/1

Finn Balor – 12/1

Chris Jericho – 16/1

Elias – 16/1

Rusev – 16/1

Sami Zayn – 20/1

Universal Championship

Roman Reigns – 8/13

Brock Lesnar – 6/5

Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins – 8/13

The Miz – 4/1

Finn Balor – 5/1

Samoa Joe – 13/2

WWE Championship

AJ Styles – 1/2

Shinsuke Nakamura – 6/4

United States Championship

Jeff Hardy – 2/5

Jinder Mahal – 7/4

Raw Tag Team Championships

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy – 1/8

Cesaro & Sheamus – 9/2