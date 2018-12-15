Updated Betting Odds For WWE TLC PPV

The TLC pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 in San Jose, California at the SAP Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.

Here are the updated betting odds, courtesy of Bet Wrestling:

Fabulous Truth (end of broadcast ruling) -300

Mahalicia (end of broadcast ruling) +220

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins (end of broadcast ruling) +155

Dean Ambrose (end of broadcast ruling) -195

Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match

Braun Strowman (end of broadcast ruling) -420

Baron Corbin (end of broadcast ruling) +300

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (end of broadcast ruling) -1050

Nia Jax (end of broadcast ruling) +550

WWE Championship Match

Daniel Bryan (end of broadcast ruling) -420

AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) +300

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair wins Triple Threat Match +135

Becky Lynch wins Triple Threat Match +175

Asuka wins Triple Threat Match +180

Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) +400 vs. Drew McIntyre (end of broadcast ruling) -600

Ladder Match

Elias (end of broadcast ruling) +120

Bobby Lashley (end of broadcast ruling) -160

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bar wins Triple Threat Tag Team +130

The Usos wins Triple Threat Tag Team +140

The New Day wins Triple Threat Tag Team +305

Tables Match

Natalya (end of broadcast ruling) -600

Ruby Riott (end of broadcast ruling) +400

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Buddy Murphy (end of broadcast ruling) -185

Cedric Alexander (end broadcast ruling) +145

Chairs Match

Rey Mysterio (end of broadcast ruling) +120

Randy Orton (end of broadcast ruling) -160