Updated Betting Odds For WWE TLC PPV

The TLC pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 in San Jose, California at the SAP Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.
Here are the updated betting odds, courtesy of Bet Wrestling:
Fabulous Truth (end of broadcast ruling) -300
Mahalicia (end of broadcast ruling) +220
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins (end of broadcast ruling) +155
Dean Ambrose (end of broadcast ruling) -195
Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match
Braun Strowman (end of broadcast ruling) -420
Baron Corbin (end of broadcast ruling) +300
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (end of broadcast ruling) -1050
Nia Jax (end of broadcast ruling) +550
WWE Championship Match
Daniel Bryan (end of broadcast ruling) -420
AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) +300
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair wins Triple Threat Match +135
Becky Lynch wins Triple Threat Match +175
Asuka wins Triple Threat Match +180
Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) +400 vs. Drew McIntyre (end of broadcast ruling) -600
Ladder Match
Elias (end of broadcast ruling) +120
Bobby Lashley (end of broadcast ruling) -160
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bar wins Triple Threat Tag Team +130
The Usos wins Triple Threat Tag Team +140
The New Day wins Triple Threat Tag Team +305
Tables Match
Natalya (end of broadcast ruling) -600
Ruby Riott (end of broadcast ruling) +400
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Buddy Murphy (end of broadcast ruling) -185
Cedric Alexander (end broadcast ruling) +145
Chairs Match
Rey Mysterio (end of broadcast ruling) +120
Randy Orton (end of broadcast ruling) -160