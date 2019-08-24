Updated Card For AEW All Out PPV

Coming off the Jon Moxley injury announcement news, here is the updated card for AEW All Out on August 31st in Chicago:
AEW World Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Hangman Page
Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears
Kenny Omega vs. PAC
The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order – Winners receive a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament
AAA World Tag Team Title Ladder Match
The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Young Bucks
Riho vs. Hikaru Shida
Winner becomes #1 contender for AEW Women’s Title
Pre-Show Women’s Casino Battle Royale
Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Teal Piper, Jazz, Ivelisse, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs – Women’s Casino Battle Royale – Winner becomes #1 contender for AEW Women’s Title
Pre-Show
Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Private Party