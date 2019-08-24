Updated Card For AEW All Out PPV

Coming off the Jon Moxley injury announcement news, here is the updated card for AEW All Out on August 31st in Chicago:

AEW World Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Hangman Page

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

Kenny Omega vs. PAC

The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order – Winners receive a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament

AAA World Tag Team Title Ladder Match

The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

Winner becomes #1 contender for AEW Women’s Title

Pre-Show Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Teal Piper, Jazz, Ivelisse, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs – Women’s Casino Battle Royale – Winner becomes #1 contender for AEW Women’s Title

Pre-Show

Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Private Party