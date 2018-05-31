Updated Card For Friday’s House Of Hardcore Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

House of Hardcore is holding an event this Friday at the Lennox Agricultural Memorial Community Centre in Napanee, Ontario. Here’s the updated lineup:

– HOH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Alex Reynolds vs. MJF.

– Tommy Dreamer vs. Braxton Sutter: Hardcore Brawl.

– Billy Gunn issues an open challenge.

– Bull James & RJ City vs. The Squad World Order.

– Chinlock Champion Jessie Mack vs. Angelina Love.

– Total Devastation (CJ Felony and Catalyst Nic Williams) vs. Freak Nation (Sideshow Jack and Madman Taylor).

