House of Hardcore is holding an event this Friday at the Lennox Agricultural Memorial Community Centre in Napanee, Ontario. Here’s the updated lineup:
– HOH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Alex Reynolds vs. MJF.
– Tommy Dreamer vs. Braxton Sutter: Hardcore Brawl.
– Billy Gunn issues an open challenge.
– Bull James & RJ City vs. The Squad World Order.
– Chinlock Champion Jessie Mack vs. Angelina Love.
– Total Devastation (CJ Felony and Catalyst Nic Williams) vs. Freak Nation (Sideshow Jack and Madman Taylor).
Updated Card For Friday’s House Of Hardcore Event
House of Hardcore is holding an event this Friday at the Lennox Agricultural Memorial Community Centre in Napanee, Ontario. Here’s the updated lineup: