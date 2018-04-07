Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Redemption PPV Event

Impact Wrestling will hold their Redemption pay-per-view event on April 22nd, 2018 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app. Here is the updated card:

Impact Wrestling champion Austin Aries vs. Alberto el Patron

X-Division champion Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams

Impact Wrestling Tag Team champions LAX vs. Eli Drake & Scott Steiner

The “first-ever” House of Hardcore Match: OVE vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards & Tommy Dreamer

Rey Fenix vs. Penta 0M