Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Redemption PPV Event

Impact Wrestling will hold their Redemption pay-per-view event on April 22nd, 2018 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app. Here is the updated card:
Impact Wrestling champion Austin Aries vs. Alberto el Patron
X-Division champion Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams
Impact Wrestling Tag Team champions LAX vs. Eli Drake & Scott Steiner
The “first-ever” House of Hardcore Match: OVE vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards & Tommy Dreamer
Rey Fenix vs. Penta 0M