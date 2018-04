The MLW TV taping on April 12 will feature the following matches:

Matt Riddle vs. Shane Strickland for the MLW title, Rey Fenix vs. Penta 0M, Low Ki vs. the debuting Matt Sydal, Joey Janela & Sami Callihan vs. Jimmy Havoc & Darby Allin in a “Bogus Adventure” Match, plus Tom Lawlor, MVP, Mike Parrow, Santana Garrett and more.

MLW Fusion will debut on BeIN Sports on April 20 at 8 PM ET.