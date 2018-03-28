Updated Card For NJPW Sakura Genesis Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling is slated to hold their Sakura Genesis this Sunday on NJPW World at 3AM ET. Here is the updated card:
– The Young Bucks vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi
– Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi & Iizuka
– Never Openweight Six-Man Title Match: Champions Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, & Tanga Loa vs. Michael Elgin, Togi Makabe, & Ryusuke Taguchi
– David Finlay, Juice Robinson, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto, Jay White,& YOSHI-HASHI
– SANADA, EVIL, & Tetsuya Naito vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, & Davey Boy Smith Jr
– IWGP Junior Tag Team Title Match: Champions Desperado & Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi
– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll
– Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi vs. Cody & Hangman Page
– IWGP Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.