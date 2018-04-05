Updated Card For NXT TakeOver: New Orleans

The NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event takes place on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated card:

NXT Championship Match: Andrade Cien Almas (c) vs Aleister Black



NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon (c) vs Shayna Baszler



NXT Tag Team Championship: Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Authors of Pain vs. The Undisputed Era



NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: EC3 vs Killian Dain vs Lars Sullivan vs Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream vs Ricochet

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa