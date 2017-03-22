Updated Card For NXT “Takeover: Orlando”
Aleister Black (Tommy End) will make his WWE NXT TV debut at “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend. He will face Andrade “Cien” Almas.
Below is the updated Takeover card coming out of this week’s NXT episode:
NXT Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas