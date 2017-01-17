Updated Card For The WWE Royal Rumble
With RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus being added to the WWE Royal Rumble main event, below is the updated card for the January 29th pay-per-view from The Alamodome in San Antonio:
WWE Title Match
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.
RAW Women’s Title Match
Bayley vs. Charlotte
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Rich Swann
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus