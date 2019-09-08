Updated Card For WWE Clash of Champions PPV

Here is the updated card for WWE’s Clash of Champions PPV on September 15th:
Universal Title
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Title
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
RAW Women’s Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks
Smackdown Women’s Title
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Women’s Tag Team Titles
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
RAW Tag Team Titles
Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c) vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler
Smackdown Tag Team Titles
New Day (c) vs. The Revival
IC Title
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz
US Title
TBD
Cruiserweight Title
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado
Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan
King of the Ring Final