Updated Card For WWE Clash of Champions PPV

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Here is the updated card for WWE’s Clash of Champions PPV on September 15th:

Universal Title
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Title
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Smackdown Women’s Title
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Women’s Tag Team Titles
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

RAW Tag Team Titles
Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c) vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Smackdown Tag Team Titles
New Day (c) vs. The Revival

IC Title
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

US Title
TBD

Cruiserweight Title
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

King of the Ring Final

