Updated Card For WWE Clash of Champions PPV

Here is the updated card for WWE’s Clash of Champions PPV on September 15th:

Universal Title

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Title

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Title

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Smackdown Women’s Title

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Women’s Tag Team Titles

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

RAW Tag Team Titles

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c) vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Smackdown Tag Team Titles

New Day (c) vs. The Revival

IC Title

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

US Title

TBD

Cruiserweight Title

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

King of the Ring Final