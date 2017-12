WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26th for a live event.

The sports entertainment company has recently updated the lineup for the show as seen below:

— John Cena vs. Roman Reigns in a singles match.

— WWE Raw Tag Team champions Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose in a steel cage match.

— Braun Strowman vs. Kane in a singles match.