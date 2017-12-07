Updated Card For WWE Live Event In Delhi, India

As noted, WWE’s tour of India has now been reduced to just one day as opposed to the two-day event advertised earlier with all the matches happening on December 8h at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi. The show will be headlined by former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal taking on Triple H. Here is the final card:



Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Samoa Joe and Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus

Braun Strowman vs. Kane

Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt



RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks



Jason Jordan vs Elias

Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil vs Gallows and Anderson



Jeet Rama and Kishan Rafter vs The Miztourage