Updated Card For WWE Money In The Bank

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

– Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode

– Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Nakamura picks the stipulation

– WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax © vs. Ronda Rousey

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella © vs. Asuka