Updated Card For WWE’s Upcoming Event At MSG

By
Andrew Ravens
-

With Dean Ambrose being pulled from WWE events after undergoing surgery for a torn triceps, here is updated lineup for the 12/26 return to Madison Square Garden:

— WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena.

— WWE Raw Tag Team champions The Bar vs. Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan.

— Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe.

— Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt.

— Kane vs. Braun Strowman.

— Absolution vs. Bayley & Mickie James & Sasha Banks.

