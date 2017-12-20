Updated Card For WWE’s Upcoming Event At MSG

With Dean Ambrose being pulled from WWE events after undergoing surgery for a torn triceps, here is updated lineup for the 12/26 return to Madison Square Garden:



— WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena.



— WWE Raw Tag Team champions The Bar vs. Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan.



— Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe.



— Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt.



— Kane vs. Braun Strowman.



— Absolution vs. Bayley & Mickie James & Sasha Banks.

