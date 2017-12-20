Updated Card For WWE’s Upcoming Event At MSG

With Dean Ambrose being pulled from WWE events after undergoing surgery for a torn triceps, here is updated lineup for the 12/26 return to Madison Square Garden:
— WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena.
— WWE Raw Tag Team champions The Bar vs. Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan.
— Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe.
— Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt.
— Kane vs. Braun Strowman.
— Absolution vs. Bayley & Mickie James & Sasha Banks.
