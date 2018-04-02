Updated Cards For All WrestleCon Events During WrestleMania 34 Weekend

We are over a week away from WrestleMania 34 weekend. For those of you are headed down to New Orleans and want to check out some indie events, here is the schedule of live events that will take place at Wrestlecon:

Thursday 4/5 – Wildkat Wrestling



– Wildkat Wrestling champion J Spade vs. Bob Holly vs. Billy Gunn vs. Stevie Richards.

– Father/son three way match: Mexico’s 666 (Damien 666 & Bestia 666) vs. America Hawxs (Luke & PJ Hawx) vs. Uk The Knights (Roy Knight & Ricky Knight Jr.)

– Jeff Cobb vs. Socorro vs Jace Valor.

– “The Chalmation Sensation” Danny Flamingo vs. “The Outlaw” Matt Lancie.

– Revolution champion Ken Dixon vs. Pump Patrol’s The Jonny Flex

– Steve Anthony vs. Mr. 450.

– Buku Dao & Sexy Chino vs. Ryan Davidson & Shane Taylor.

– iSavannah Evans vs. Rachel Ellering.



Thursday 4/5 – Wrestlecon Supershow



– The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Chuck Taylor & TBD (Trent Baretta injured)

– PENTA 0M vs. Joey Janela

– Jeff Cobb vs. Tomohiro Ishii



FRIDAY 4/6 – The Crash Lucha Libre



– PENTA 0M vs. Austin Aries



– LA Park & Nicho El Millionairo (Psicosis) & Damien 666 vs. Bestia 666 & Garza Jr. & Mr. 450.



– Rey Fenix vs. Flamita



– DAGA vs. Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan



– Bandido & Black Boy vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz vs. OVE



– Rey Horus vs. Flip Gordon vs. Laredo Kid



– Lacey Lane & Black Danger vs. Christy Jaynes & Oraculo vs. Barbie Hayden & Joey Ryan vs. Diamante & Douglas James



– Curt Stallion vs. Draztik Boy vs. Aeroboy vs. J. Spade



– Matthew Palmer vs. Jason Cade vs. Angel Fashion



FRIDAY 4/6 – Revolution Pro



– RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii



Friday 4/6 – Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling



– Impact champion Austin Aries & Rey Fenix vs. Penta 0M & Alberto el Patron



– Impact Tag Team champions LAX vs. Lucha Underground’s Da Mack (Willie Mack) and Killshot (Shane Strickland)



– Impact Knockouts champion Allie vs. Lucha Underground’s Taya.



– LU’s Aerostar & King Cuerno & Drago vs. Impact’s DJZ & Andrew Everett & Dezmond Xavier.



– LU’s Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan) vs. Impact’s Eddie Edwards – I Quit Match.



Saturday 4/7 – Wrestling Revolver



– PENTA 0M and Rey Fenix vs. Teddy Hart and Jack Evans.



– AAW champion ACH vs. Trevor Lee.



– Jeff Cobb vs. Shane Strickland.



– Jessicka Havok vs. Meiko.



– Satomura vs. Kimber Lee



– Colt Cabana and Marty DeRosa vs. Joey Ryan and Session Moth



– OVE’s Sami Callihan & Jake & Dave Crist vs. AR Fox & Brian Cage & Joey Janela.



Saturday 4/7 – Combat Zone Wrestling



– CZW champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Ethan Page



– CZW Wired champion MJF vs. Joey Ryan



– Will Ospreay vs. Dezmond Xavier



– Sami Callihan vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)



– Jeff Cobb vs. Joe Gacy



– David Starr vs. Juice Robinson



Saturday 4/7 – House of Hardcore



– HOH TV Tournament Finals: Willie Mack, Alex Reynolds, Swoggle, Sami Callihan.

