Updated Cards For EVOLVE Events During WrestleMania 34 Weekend

We are back with a preview of Style Battle S1: Finale, important news on the next WWN Seminar/Tryout with a first-time-ever special guest from NXT and more! Let’s get to it….



March 23rd: NXT Coach Robbie Brookside will be a first-time-ever special guest at the all day WWN Seminar/Tryout on April 4th in New Orleans. Mr. Brookside brings more than 30 years experience. The British technical wrestling legend will give a lecture, teach technique and scout. This WWN Seminar/Tryout will include new lessons on ring entrances and promos. Go to the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout section for all the info.



March 23rd: The EVOLVE cards in New Orleans are so loaded that there will not be any prelim matches. We are very excited to announce that the opening match of both EVOLVE events, the WWN Supershow and Style Battle will air live for free on the WWNLive Facebook. We are going to start these cards with main event worthy matches. Give us a like and get an alert when we go live. You never know when we’ll go live during Wrestlemania week!

March 23rd: We know that there’s two other huge events on Saturday, April 7th at 8pm. We have the finale of our first Style Battle season at that time. We have to do something special to earn your dollar. We have made it the biggest bargain ticket in all of New Orleans! All tickets for Style Battle are only $10 each! Order now at TicketFly.com to see the one night, eight man, single elimination tournament. Here’s a look at the eight participants you will see in the tournament:



-Dave Crist: The episode 1 winner brings a daredevil, innovative, high-flying style to the tourney.



-Tracer X: The underdog shocked everyone by winning episode 2. He will once again be the underdog in NOLA.



-Jason Kincaid: He is known as one of the most creative athletes in The WWN Family. He used his array of never-before-seen moves and combos to win episode 3. Now he’s focused on the big one.



-Anthony Henry: He was the heartbreak kid in the 1st three episodes, before winning episode 4. He’s put a lot of work in the Style Battle ring, now he’ll try to use his technical skills to win it all.



-Darby Allin: He is emerging as a top independent wrestling star. His momentum took him to a win in episode 7, now he wants to prove he belongs at the top by winning the finale.



-Matt Riddle: Bro won the 8th episode. He is one of the top stars anywhere. He was the 1st WWN Champion. Now he wants to win the 1st Style Battle season.



-Keith Lee: The WWN Champion is replacing Jon Davis, who is unable to make it to New Orleans. Lee was selected since he is the WWN Champion.



-Nick Gage: He was involved in a controversial match at episode 8. He will be given another chance here, especially after his altercation with Lee. He replaces Fred Yehi, who could not reach a new contract with WWN.



There will also be several non-tournament matches with great indie talent that deserve your attention! We’ll have more soon. This is going to be a bargain for only $10 in the first class Pontchartrain Center. Who is your pick to win? Leave us a message on the WWNLive Facebook and let us know!

March 23rd: Sports Illustrated spoke with WWN Head Of Creative Gabe Sapolsky about the Munenori Sawa & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. WALTER & Timothy Thatcher match at EVOLVE 102 on April 5th in New Orleans. Check it out to get the inside scoop and why this was made into a tag match, plus more.



EVOLVE 102 – Thursday, April 5th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT – Tickets & Info



EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Matt Riddle



The Definition Of A Dream Match

Daisuke Sekimoto & Munenori Sawa vs. Timothy Thatcher & WALTER



High-Flyers Showdown

AR Fox vs. Will Ospreay



Tag Team Scramble – 2 In At A Time, No Tags Needed, 1st Fall Wins It

(if Dickinson & Jaka lose the fall, they will lose the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles)

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The End vs.

James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini



Non-Title Special Challenge Match

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin



Special Attraction Match

Austin Theory vs. DJZ



Plus Stokely Hathway, Jason Kincaid and others!!!



EVOLVE 103 – Friday, April 6th – New Orleans, LA – 4pm CDT – Tickets & Info



The Main Event – EVOLVE vs. The World Match #1

Matt Riddle vs. Daisuke Sekimoto



The Rivalry Goes Into Singles Competition – EVOLVE vs. The World Match #2

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson vs. Travis Banks



EVOLVE vs. The World Match #3

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka vs. Munenori Sawa



EVOLVE vs. The World Match #4

Darby Allin vs. WALTER



Non-Title Match

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Austin Theory



Four Way Freestyle

AR Fox vs. DJZ vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway



Special Challenge Match

Timothy Thatcher vs. Dominic Garrini



WWN Supershow – Friday, April 6th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT – Tickets & Info



Main Event #1 – WWN Championship Match (if Lee is still champion)

Keith Lee defends vs. Daisuke Sekimoto



Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Championship Match (if ZSJ is still champion)

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Munenori Sawa



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point are still champions)

Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. WALTER & Timothy Thatcher



Please note all the above matches will still happen whether the championships are on the line or not



SHINE Championship Match

LuFisto defends vs. Holidead



Bonus Main Event

Matt Riddle vs. Will Ospreay



The Six Man Tradition Continues With The Stars Who Will Lead Indie Wrestling In 2018

Darby Allin, DJZ & Trey Miquel vs. Austin Theory, Travis Banks & Zachery Wentz



Plus more to be announced with Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway, James Drake, Anthony Henry and others!!!



Style Battle S1:E8 – Saturday, April 7th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT – Tickets & Info



Tickets Are Only $10!



One Night, Eight Man Elimination Tournament To Determine The Champion Of The First Season Of Style Battle!



Bracket A:



Keith Lee vs. Nick Gage

Matt Riddle vs. Dave Crist



Bracket B:



Anthony Henry vs. Jason Kincaid

Darby Allin vs. Tracer X



Non-Tournament Tag Team Action – WildKat Sports & Entertainment vs. Freelance Wrestling

Curt Matthews & Jared Wayne vs. Matt Knicks & Stevie Fierce



Plus more non-tournament matches to be added!