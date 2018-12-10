Updated Cards For This Weekend’s EVOLVE Events

The following was sent to us:

Lots of stuff cooking at the WWN offices. Let’s get to it….

Tickets are now on sale for EVOLVE 117 and SHINE 55 this Saturday in Queens, NY back home at La Boom and EVOLVE 118 this Sunday in Deer Park, NY.

The WWNLive.com Holiday Season Sale ends this Wednesday at 11:59pm EST.

>Everything is 35% off!

>Club WWN members get an additional 25% off!

>DVD & Blu-ray 2 & 3 Pack Deals are included, which give Club WWN members more than 60% off!

>Act now, there’s only a couple of days left to get these once-a-year savings!

-EVOLVE is finalizing its schedule for the first quarter of 2019 with returns to the Boston area, Ybor City and a huge return to the Charlotte area. EVOLVE and PWX will run a can’t miss day of wrestling in Charlotte, NC on February 16th. EVOLVE will bring top NXT and indie stars to Charlotte. Stay tuned for more details and more live event announcements. You want a job in pro wrestling? We have a chance for you to help promote these events and make money. Check out the WWNLive.com New Promoter Initiative for details.

-The WWN Seminar/Tryout with special guest Kassius Ohno this Sunday is sold out! This was the quickest sellout in WWN Seminar/Tryout history. We are very happy to see so much enthusiasm about this learning experience and opportunity. The next WWN Seminar/Tryout will be January 18th. We’ll have details next week. However, you can start the application process now at WWNLive.com.

-The new EVOLVE focuses on its core roster and the influx of NXT stars. However, the purpose of EVOLVE remains for new talent to be given a stage to learn, grow and rise up. This weekend will feature several new faces that you may not be familiar with. Here is a quick rundown of the rising faces in EVOLVE this weekend:

>Curt Stallion: EVOLVE officials booked him after multiple recommendations from present and past members of the EVOLVE locker room. He’ll be given a chance to sink or swim when he faces WWN icon AR Fox this Saturday and other hungry competitors this Sunday.

>Leon Ruff: This Skulk member has been gaining popularity for his exciting style and infectious charisma. He will face his toughest test in Josh Briggs this Saturday before trying to solidify his spot in the Four Way Freestyle on Sunday.

>Joe Gacy: He is coming off being at a NXT TV taping after winning the spot in a WWN Seminar/Tryout. He is a veteran of the Northeast scene with a hard-hitting style. He is looking to earn a full-time spot this weekend vs. BSHP KNG this Saturday and Joe Bailey this Sunday.

>BSHP KNG: He has all the tools to be a superstar. He will have a chance to do or die this weekend.

>Joe Bailey: This new prospect has extensive experience in the UK. He is now coming to gain experience in the United States.

>Adrian Alanis: The powerhouse of The Skulk has been impressive so far in EVOLVE. He is now looking to really make his name at Josh Briggs’ expense this Sunday.

>Shotzi Blackheart: She impressed EVOLVE officials in the SHINE Title Match at EVOLVE last time in Detroit. She is rising up quickly on the women’s scene. She’ll be tested against EVOLVE mainstay and Mae Young Classic competitor Priscilla Kelly this Sunday.

>Colby Corino: This young high-flyer brings a familiar name to EVOLVE. He is looking to make a strong impression this Sunday in the Four Way Freestyle.

SHINE 55 – Queens, NY – Dec. 15th – 3pm EST

SHINE Championship Match

SHINE Championship Match

Allysin Kay defends vs. Su Yung

SHINE Nova Championship Match

Aja Perera with Ayla Fox defends vs. Dementia D’Rose with Candy Cartwright

Mercedes Martinez vs. Kimber Lee

Handicap Match

Priscilla Kelly vs. Luscious Latasha & Gabby Gilbert

Brandi Lauren & Jenna vs. Willow Nightingale & Solo Darling

Kiera Hogan with Candy Cartwright vs. vs. Aerial Monroe with Ayla Fox

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Allie Recks

EVOLVE 117 – Queens, NY – Dec. 15th – 6pm EST

EVOLVE Championship Triple Threat Match

EVOLVE Championship Triple Threat Match

Fabian Aichner defends vs. Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship vs. WWN Championship

(If JD Drake is pinned he will lose the WWN Championship to whoever pins him)

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry

Special Challenge Match

Kassius Ohno vs. Darby Allin

Special Attraction Match

AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Curt Stallion

David vs. Goliath Match

Leon Ruff vs. Josh Briggs

Prelim Match #1

BSHP KNG vs. Joe Gacy

Prelim Match #2

Harlem Bravado vs. Joe Bailey

EVOLVE stars will be available for pictures and autographs before the event!

EVOLVE 118 – Deer Park, NY – Dec. 16th – 8pm EST

EVOLVE Championship Match (If Aichner Is Still Champion)

EVOLVE Championship Match (If Aichner Is Still Champion)

Fabian Aichner defends vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Street Profits Are Still Champions)

The Street Profits defend vs. Harlem Bravado & Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

Special Challenge Match #1

Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin

Special Challenge Match #2

Kassius Ohno vs. Anthony Henry

SHINE Showcase Match

Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Hoss Fight

Josh Briggs vs. Adrian Alanis

Prelim Match #1

Joe Gacy vs. Joe Bailey

Prelim Match #2 – Four Way Freestyle

Curt Stallion vs. Leon Ruff vs. BSHP KING vs. Colby Corino

Plus more with WWN Champion JD Drake and others!

EVOLVE stars will be available for pictures and autographs before the event!