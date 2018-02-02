Updated Cards For Upcoming EVOLVE Show

The following was sent to us:

There's only a few hours left to get a free month of Club WWN, pro wrestling's hottest new subscription service. You must sign up for your Club WWN free trial by midnight EST. tonight to get one free month.



January 31st: We are very proud of the Club WWN subscription service. It was only a few months ago that our online distribution was in complete turmoil. We listened to you. We heard what you wanted. We adapted to the current market. Club WWN was born out of your support for The WWN Family. In just six weeks we've added over 1000 hours of content, we have added tremendous perks and we have developed several ways to watch everything on Club WWN. If you have any questions, please check the Club WWN FAQ section at WWNLive.com. If you still need help, email Help@WWNLive.com.



January 31st: Club WWN now features every EVOLVE, every SHINE, every FIP, every DGUSA, every Style Battle, every WWN Supershow and more from other promotions!



January 31st: Please note that you will need to sign up for free account at www.WWNLive.com and then sign up separately for a Club WWN account.



January 31st: You can currently watch all Club WWN content on:



-The www.WWNLive.com website.

-The Club WWN Facebook.

-Using Google Chromecast

-Using Apple AirPlay

-Using the WWN Amazon FireTV app

-On the WWN Roku Channel

January 31st: A reminder that tickets are now on sale for the EVOLVE return to Chicago on May 19th and Detroit on May 20th. Get the best seats while they are still available! Talent announcements will be made in the upcoming weeks.



January 31st: Here’s how the next EVOLVE events are shaping up:



EVOLVE 100 – February 17th – Queens, NY – Tickets – Live iPPV At WWNLive.com



EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly



WWN Championship Match

Keith Lee defends vs. AR Fox



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. The End



Plus more to be signed with:

-Matt Riddle

-Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini

-Fred Yehi

-Darby Allin

-Jason Kincaid

-James Drake

-Anthony Henry

-Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright

-Plus others!

EVOLVE 101 – February 18th – Joppa, MD – Tickets – Live iPPV At WWNLive.com



No Holds Barred Match – Non-Title

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini



Non-Title Special Attraction Match

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Chris Dickinson



Four-Way Elimination Match

Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Darby Allin vs. Jaka



Grudge Tag Team Match

James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. The End



NXT General Manager William Regal will make a special appearance. Mr. Regal will also be available for pictures and autographs before the event.



Plus more to be signed with:

-Fred Yehi

-Jason Kincaid

-Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright

-Shane Mercer

-Plus others to be added!



January 31st: We appreciate you taking a few minutes to read today’s WWN Alerts. We always take your support and put it back into WWN to make it better for you. One of the results is the new Club WWN subscription service. We hope you will join by midnight EST. tonight so you can sample it with a free month. Thank you for making this all possible.