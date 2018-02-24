Updated Cards For Upcoming EVOLVE Shows

The following was sent to us:

We need to thank everyone who supported EVOLVE on the Centennial Show Celebration weekend last weekend. It was such a great party in Queens and Joppa that we took a breather this week, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any news. Let’s get to it….

February 23rd: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Matt Riddle for the EVOLVE Championship is official for EVOLVE 102 on Thursday, April 5th in New Orleans. This is the biggest possible championship match that EVOLVE can present. Watch the EVOLVE 101 Recap for some pointed words from Riddle. We’ll have much more on this epic match in the upcoming weeks. Go to MoreThanMania.com for ticket and building info.

February 23rd: This means EVOLVE 102 on Thursday, April 5th in NOLA currently has:

-EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Matt Riddle

-Will Ospreay vs. AR Fox

-Daisuke Sekimoto & Menunori Sawa vs. WALTER & Timothy Thatcher

-Plus much more to be announced with WWN Champion Keith Lee, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka, Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini, Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly, Darby Allin, DJZ plus others to be added!

February 23rd: EVOLVE will return to La Boom in Queens, NY on June 23rd. Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com

February 23rd: EVOLVE will return to the Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, MA on June 24th. Tickets go on sale at www.TicketFly.com at noon EST. this Monday.

February 23rd: You can watch the VODs of last weekend’s EVOLVE 100 and EVOLVE 101 now at WWNLive.com.

February 23rd: The next WWN Seminar/Tryout will be Wednesday, April 4th in New Orleans. This will be a special all day Seminar/Tryout. We’ll have more info next week.

February 23rd: EVOLVE and Fred Yehi have reached an impasse in contract negotiations and will amicablly part ways immediately. We thank Fred for all his contributions. The door is open on both sides for a return in the future.