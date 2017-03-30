Updated Favorites To Win At Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania 33 (Possible Spoilers)

The latest betting odds for Wrestlemania 33 have been released by BetWrestling.com. These are not considered “smart money” odds and will possibly change before the event.

For the favorites, you would have to bet the “-” symbol amount in order to win $100. For the underdogs, the “+” is the amount you would win if you bet $100. As you can see below, Brock Lesnar with the “-” symbol is currently the heavy favorite against Goldberg.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) +1250 vs Brock Lesnar -2750

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) +160 vs Randy Orton -210

RAW Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) -390 vs Sasha Banks +500 vs Charlotte Flair +675 vs Nia Jaxx +1800

Smackdown Women’s Championship : Alexa Bliss (c) +850 vs Naomi +100 vs Carmella +175 vs Becky Lynch +900 vs Mickie James +1100 vs Natalya +1700

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) +450 vs Kevin Owens -750

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose +650 vs Baron Corbin -1350

RAW Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +225 vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass -245 vs Sheamus and Cesaro +1150

Roman Reigns -420 vs Undertaker +300

Mixed Tag Team Match: John Cena and Nikki Bella -1200 vs The Miz and Maryse +600

Non-Sanctioned Match: Seth Rollins -565 vs Triple H +375

AJ Styles -975 vs Shane McMahon +525

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) -390 vs Austin Aries +270

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman -460 vs Field +320