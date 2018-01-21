Updated Lineup For House Of Hardcore 37 Event

Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion will hold the first round matches on January 26th, 2018 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to crown the first-ever HOH Twitch TV Champion. Here is the updated card:



– Luchasaurus vs. Matt Cross vs. Willie Mack.



– Crazzy Steve vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman.



– Brian Cage vs. A Mystery Opponent.



– Matt Riddle vs. Austin Aries.



– Dan Maff vs. Ace Romero.



– Kevin Kross vs. Little Guido.



– Bull James vs. Eddie Kingston.



– Super Crazy vs. Alex Reynolds.



– Lisa Marie Varon vs. Kenny



– Mikey vs. Swoggle.



The event itself, which will be streamed in full on Twitch, will be headlined by Tommy Dreamer & Billy Gunn, with a mystery person in their corner facing off against NWA World Champion Nick Adlis & Joey Mercury, with Shane Douglas in their corner