Updated Lineup For House Of Hardcore 37 Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion will hold the first round matches on January 26th, 2018 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to crown the first-ever HOH Twitch TV Champion. Here is the updated card:

– Luchasaurus vs. Matt Cross vs. Willie Mack.

– Crazzy Steve vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

– Brian Cage vs. A Mystery Opponent.

– Matt Riddle vs. Austin Aries.

– Dan Maff vs. Ace Romero.

– Kevin Kross vs. Little Guido.

– Bull James vs. Eddie Kingston.

– Super Crazy vs. Alex Reynolds.

– Lisa Marie Varon vs. Kenny

– Mikey vs. Swoggle.

The event itself, which will be streamed in full on Twitch, will be headlined by Tommy Dreamer & Billy Gunn, with a mystery person in their corner facing off against NWA World Champion Nick Adlis & Joey Mercury, with Shane Douglas in their corner

