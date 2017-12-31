NJPW has confirmed that the following matches and stipulations are official for the January 4th, 2018 Wrestle Kingdom 12 event:
– IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito
– IWGP IC Title Match: IWGP IC Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay “Switchblade” White
– No DQ IWGP US Title Match: IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
– IWGP Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Tag Team Champions The Killer Elite Squad vs. EVIL & SANADA
– Hair Vs. Hair NEVER Openweight Title Match NEVER Openweight Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Hirooki Goto
– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Marty Scurll vs. KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi
– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag TeamTitle Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Roppongi 3K vs. The Young Bucks
– Cody vs. Kota Ibushi
Updated Lineup For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12
NJPW has confirmed that the following matches and stipulations are official for the January 4th, 2018 Wrestle Kingdom 12 event: