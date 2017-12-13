Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor will hold their Final Battle pay-per-view event on Friday night at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Here is the updated card:
— ROH World Title Match: Cody Rhodes © vs. Dalton Castle
— Singles Match: Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll
— ROH Tag Team Title Match: Motor City Machine Guns © vs. Best Friends
— Four Corners ROH World TV Title Match: Kenny King © Shane Taylor vs. Silas Young vs. Punishment Martinez
— ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks & Hangman Pag vs. Flip Gordon, Dragon Lee & Titan
— Will Ospreay vs. Matt Taven
— War Machine vs. The Addiction
— Street Fight: The Briscoes vs. Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer