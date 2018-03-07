Updated Lineups For EVOLVE And WWN Events On WrestleMania Weekend

The following was sent to us:

We are in the middle of Wrestlemania season, and that means that there’s MoreThanMania. We have the brackets for Style Battle today, which means that the cards for The WWN Family events in New Orleans at the WWNLive Experience are 90% complete. We have the latest lineups and more. Let’s get to it….

March 6th: SHINE will make its NYC debut this Saturday at La Boom in Queens, NY! Go to the WWNLive.com Events section for all the ticket, building and live ippv info. Several more matches have been added. Here’s the current lineup:

-SHINE Championship Match: LuFisto defends vs. SHINE Tag Team Champion Mercedes Martinez

-SHINE Nova Championship Match: Priscilla Kelly defends vs. Candy Cartwright

-Anything Goes: Vanessa Kraven vs. Dementia D’Rose

-Luscious Latasha & Gabby Gilbert vs. Maria Manic & Penelope Ford

-Kiera Hogan vs. Aerial Monroe

-Brandi Lauren vs. Shotzi Blackheart

-Stormie Lee vs. Allie Recks

-ACR vs. Amber Nova

March 6th: ATTN: WRESTLERS, REFEREES & MANAGERS- Go to the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout section for info on the special all day WWN Seminar/Tryout on April 4th in New Orleans. This will be the most comprehensive Seminar/Tryout ever offered by WWN. Spots will be limited, and you must have completed a reputable training course to apply. It will sellout, so if you are interested we suggest applying now.

March 6th: Style Battle is a promotion based on an eight man, single elimination tournament on every show. A season is when nine tournaments takes place. The ninth tournament will consist of winners from the previous eight tournaments or talent who put in top performances. The finale of Style Battle Season 1 will take place in New Orleans on April 7th. It is a special $10 ticket! You won’t beat this price for this type of quality anywhere else during Wrestlemania week. The eight participants in the final tournament and brackets have been set. Style Battle S1: Finale will be:

Bracket A:

Keith Lee vs. Nick Gage

Matt Riddle vs. Dave Crist

Bracket B:

Anthony Henry vs. Jason Kincaid

Darby Allin vs. Tracer X

Who is your pick to be the Style Battle Season 1 Champion? Tweet using hashtag #StyleBattle and let us know! We will have an explanation as to why these eight men are in the final tournament in an upcoming WWN Alerts.

March 6th: Style Battle will also feature several non-tournament matches. The first one will be a tag team match pitting WildKat Sports & Entertainment’s Pump Patrol of Curt Matthews & Jared Wayne vs. Freelance Wrestling’s Matt Knicks & Stevie Fierce. More non-tournament matches will be announced soon.

EVOLVE 102 – Thursday, April 5th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT – Tickets & Info

EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Matt Riddle

The Definition Of A Dream Match

Daisuke Sekimoto & Munenori Sawa vs. Timothy Thatcher & WALTER

High-Flyers Showdown

AR Fox vs. Will Ospreay

Tag Team Scramble – 2 In At A Time, No Tags Needed, 1st Fall Wins It

(if Dickinson & Jaka lose the fall, they will lose to the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles)

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The End vs.

James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini

Non-Title Special Challenge Match

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin

Special Attraction Match

Austin Theory vs. DJZ

Plus Stokely Hathway, Jason Kincaid and others!!!

EVOLVE 103 – Friday, April 6th – New Orleans, LA – 4pm CDT – Tickets & Info

The Main Event – EVOLVE vs. The World Match #1

Matt Riddle vs. Daisuke Sekimoto

The Rivalry Goes Into Singles Competition – EVOLVE vs. The World Match #2

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson vs. Travis Banks

EVOLVE vs. The World Match #3

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka vs. Munenori Sawa

EVOLVE vs. The World Match #4

Darby Allin vs. WALTER

Non-Title Match

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Austin Theory

Four Way Freestyle

AR Fox vs. DJZ vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway

Special Challenge Match

Timothy Thatcher vs. Dominic Garrini

WWN Supershow – Friday, April 6th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT – Tickets & Info

Main Event #1 – WWN Championship Match (if Lee is still champion)

Keith Lee defends vs. Daisuke Sekimoto

Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Championship Match (if ZSJ is still champion)

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Munenori Sawa

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point are still champions)

Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. WALTER & Timothy Thatcher

Please note all the above matches will still happen whether the championships are on the line or not

Bonus Main Event

Matt Riddle vs. Will Ospreay

The Six Man Tag Team Tradition Will Continue With A Match Featuring The New Generation Of Independent Wrestling Stars! Already Announced For This Match Are Austin Theory, Darby Allin, DJZ And Travis Banks!

SHINE Championship Match To Be Determined After SHINE 49 On March 10th!

Plus more to be announced with Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway, James Drake, Anthony Henry and others!!!

Style Battle S1:E8 – Saturday, April 7th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT – Tickets & Info

Tickets Are Only $10!

One Night, Eight Man Elimination Tournament To Determine The Champion Of The First Season Of Style Battle!

Bracket A:

Keith Lee vs. Nick Gage

Matt Riddle vs. Dave Crist

Bracket B:

Anthony Henry vs. Jason Kincaid

Darby Allin vs. Tracer X

Non-Tournament Tag Team Action – WildKat Sports & Entertainment vs. Freelance Wrestling

Curt Matthews & Jared Wayne vs. Matt Knicks & Stevie Fierce

Plus more non-tournament matches to be added!