Updated Lineups For EVOLVE Events

The WWNLive Experience starts one week from today! We continue our preview series with a look at EVOLVE 103 and more. Let’s get to it….



March 29th: There will be much more on live iPPV than WWN Family events at WWNLive.com during Wrestlemania week. WWNLive.com will proudly broadcast the live iPPVs of Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport, Beyond Wrestling, Joey Janela’s Spring Break II, SHIMMER 100 and Kaiju Big Battel. You can pre-order all these events now with live only or live & VOD options.



March 29th: Remember to give the WWNLive Facebook a like. We are going to have lots of great, free live content, including the opening matches of both EVOLVE cards, WWN Supershow and Style Battle next week.



March 29th: We have two congratulations we are very happy to give. Congrats to John Silver. He was selected from a WWN Seminar/Tryout to be at a NXT taping. He wrestled Lars Sullivan on last night’s NXT TV show as a result! Congrats to Abel Andrew Jackson, who impressed at the last WWN Seminar/Tryout. He will now get an opportunity at Style Battle S1:Finale in New Orleans and also on an upcoming NXT taping! The WWN Seminar/Tryout is a real opportunity to get booked in EVOLVE, SHINE and other WWN Family events. In addition, it will continue to be a chance to get booked at a NXT taping. The next WWN Semianr/Tryout is April 4th in New Orleans with special guest NXT Coach Robby Brookside. Go to the WWNLive Seminar/Tryout section for all the info!

March 29th: EVOLVE 103 comes to you a week from Friday afternoon with an EVOLVE vs. The World theme, plus other big matches. Here is a quickie preview of the card:



EVOLVE 103

Friday, April 6th, 2018

Belltime – 4:00 PM CDT

Pontchartrain Center

4545 Williams Blvd

Kenner, LA



The Main Event – EVOLVE vs. The World Match #1

Matt Riddle vs. Daisuke Sekimoto



This will be your main event. Witness WWN’s best against one of Japan’s toughest, strongest and most intense competitors. Who will win?



The Rivalry Goes Into Singles Competition – EVOLVE vs. The World Match #2

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson vs. Travis Banks



Dickinson and Banks have been part of two show stealing tag team matches, including at the WWN Supershow last year when Catch Point fought SPPT. Now the rivalry comes to singles competition. Who is your pick?



EVOLVE vs. The World Match #3

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka vs. Munenori Sawa



Sawa studied the Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jaka trilogy last year. He said Jaka would be in Battlearts if it was around today. This first-time-ever match will be intense. Who will be victorious?



EVOLVE vs. The World Match #4

Darby Allin vs. WALTER



Darby made a mistake when he crossed paths with WALTER, who made a quick example out of him. It’s obvious that WALTER does not respect him and Darby has challenged him. Does Darby have a death wish? Can he possibly defeat WALTER?



Non-Title Match

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Austin Theory



We wanted to pull out big matches this weekend and this one fits the bill. It’s the current top dog in WWN against the future of WWN and current FIP World Heavyweight Champion. What will happen when these champions collide?



Four Way Freestyle

AR Fox vs. DJZ vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway



You want action? This will deliver with three of the most creative high-flyers on the planet. It will be interesting how Williams’ Catch Point style mixes in here. Who will steal the show?



Special Challenge Match

Timothy Thatcher vs. Dominic Garrini



You want technical wrestling? This one pits the Battlarts inspired Thatcher vs. BJJ expert Garrini. Will one of them get the other to tap out?

March 23rd: There’s some major news on the horizon. Stay tuned. Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. We appreciate all your support. Here are the other WWN Family lineups for the WWNLive Experience….



EVOLVE 102 – Thursday, April 5th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT – Tickets & Info



EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Matt Riddle



The Definition Of A Dream Match

Daisuke Sekimoto & Munenori Sawa vs. Timothy Thatcher & WALTER



High-Flyers Showdown

AR Fox vs. Will Ospreay



Tag Team Scramble – 2 In At A Time, No Tags Needed, 1st Fall Wins It

(if Dickinson & Jaka lose the fall, they will lose the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles)

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The End vs.

James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini



Non-Title Special Challenge Match

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin



Special Attraction Match

Austin Theory vs. DJZ



Plus Stokely Hathway, Jason Kincaid and others!!!



WWN Supershow – Friday, April 6th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT – Tickets & Info



Main Event #1 – WWN Championship Match (if Lee is still champion)

Keith Lee defends vs. Daisuke Sekimoto



Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Championship Match (if ZSJ is still champion)

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Munenori Sawa



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point are still champions)

Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. WALTER & Timothy Thatcher



Please note all the above matches will still happen whether the championships are on the line or not



SHINE Championship Match

LuFisto defends vs. Holidead



Bonus Main Event

Matt Riddle vs. Will Ospreay



The Six Man Tradition Continues With The Stars Who Will Lead Indie Wrestling In 2018

Darby Allin, DJZ & Trey Miquel vs. Austin Theory, Travis Banks & Zachery Wentz



Plus more to be announced with Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway, James Drake, Anthony Henry and others!!!



Style Battle S1: Finale – Saturday, April 7th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT



Tickets Are Only $10!



One Night, Eight Man Elimination Tournament To Determine The Champion Of The First Season Of Style Battle!



Bracket A:



Keith Lee vs. Nick Gage

Matt Riddle vs. Dave Crist



Bracket B:



Anthony Henry vs. Jason Kincaid

Darby Allin vs. Tracer X



Non-Tournament Tag Team Action – WildKat Sports & Entertainment vs. Freelance Wrestling

Curt Matthews & Jared Wayne vs. Matt Knicks & Stevie Fierce



Plus more non-tournament matches to be added!