Updated Lineups For Upcoming EVOLVE Shows

The following was sent to us:

We are back with lots of EVOLVE news, including championship matches, talent announcements and important WWN Seminar/Tryout news. Let’s get to it….



May 2nd: Tickets for all upcoming EVOLVE events can be purchased at TicketFly.com. Go to the WWNLive.com Events section for more info on each event.



May 2nd: EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathway are coming off their successful, historic title defense against NXT’s Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch at WWE Wrestlemania Axxess. They will face their toughest weekend yet when EVOLVE 104 takes place on May 19th in the Chicago area and EVOLVE 105 takes place on May 20th in the Detroit area. There will be two issues settled. Check it out….



May 2nd: It will be Dickinson & Jaka vs. The End in an Anything Goes Match for the Championship in Chicago on May 19th! The End earned this shot by winning the Tag Team Scramble in New Orleans at EVOLVE 102 during Wrestlemania week. The battles between these two tribes has raged on for months. This will be their final showdown.



May 2nd: Dickinson & Jaka vs. Anthony Henry & James Drake is set for Detroit on May 20th. If Dickinson & Jaka retain in Chicago, this match will be for the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship. Drake & Henry scored the upset of the year in 2017 when they shocked Dickinson & Jaka by winning the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles from them last July. These two duos haven’t finished their rivalry, but it will end in Detroit as this will be the final two-on-two match between them.



May 2nd: We have breaking news on the next WWN Seminar/Tryout on May 20th in Livonia, MI before the EVOLVE event that night. NXT Coach and British technical wrestling legend Robby Brookside will be the special guest. Mr. Brookside will, for the first time, take over the in ring portion of the WWN Seminar/Tryout and teach the techniques he’s learned over his 30+ year career. This is an independent wrestler’s only chance to get this knowledge first hand in the ring from a NXT coach! Go to the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout section for all the info.

May 2nd: We are excited to announce that Detroit area favorites Nate Mattson and Orlando Christopher have been added to EVOLVE 105 on May 20th!



May 2nd: One of Freelance Wrestling’s top rivalries is coming to EVOLVE 104. It will be Anthony Henry vs. Stevie Fierce! They have had two classics in Freelance, now the third match comes to EVOLVE.



May 2nd: The Freelance vs. WildKat six man tag team match will now have Matt Knicks, Chris Castro & Isaias Velazquez vs. J.Spade, Amarok & Jonny Flex. Can Freelance even the score after losing to the WildKat team at Style Battle S1:Finale in New Orleans during Wrestlemania week?



May 2nd: Here’s the updated talent roster for EVOLVE 106 on June 23rd in Queens, NY and EVOLVE 107 on June 24th in Melrose, MA:



-EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle

-WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway

-WALTER

-Timothy Thatcher

-AR Fox

-DJZ

-Anthony Henry

-Jason Kincaid

-Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright

-Bad Bones

-Plus many others to be added!!!



May 2nd: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. We’ll be back later this week with more news!