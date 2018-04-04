Updated List Of Competitors For Both Battle Royals At WrestleMania

Here is the updated lists of competitors for both the Women’s Battle Royal and Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

Kickoff Show – Women’s Battle Royal: Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Lana, Mickie James, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella

Kickoff Show – Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Zack Ryder, Primo Colon

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.