Updated List Of Confirmed Royal Rumble Match Entrants

Coming out of this week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, there are 11 entrants confirmed for the 30-Man Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match and 17 announced for the first-ever 30-Woman Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match.

Rusev and Aiden English are the latest to join the 30-Man Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match, and Becky Lynch was announced for the 30-Woman Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match.

Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox are the remaining active roster members (aside from champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair) who haven’t yet been confirmed for the 30-Woman Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match. With there being 30 participants in the match, the remaining entrants should be competitors who aren’t affiliated with Raw or SmackDown LIVE.

There was a backstage segment on Raw this week where it was teased that Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was talking to a star who hasn’t wrestled in years about entering the 30-Woman Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match.

Here’s the updated list of Royal Rumble entrants. Both matches will take place in Philadelphia on January 28th:

30-Man Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match

1) John Cena

2) Finn Bálor

3) Randy Orton

4) Shinsuke Nakamura

5) Elias

6) Baron Corbin

7) “Woken” Matt Hardy

8) Samoa Joe

9) Bray Wyatt

10) Aiden English

11) Rusev

30-Woman Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match

1) Asuka

2) Ruby Riott

3) Liv Morgan

4) Sarah Logan

5) Sasha Banks

6) Nia Jax

7) Bayley

8) Naomi

9) Natalya

10) Paige

11) Sonya Deville

12) Mandy Rose

13 Mickie James​

14) Tamina Snuka

15) Lana

16) Carmella

17) Becky Lynch