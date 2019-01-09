Updated List Of Entrants In Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Thirty male Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match takes place on Sunday, January 27. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Universal Championship or WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Before SmackDown LIVE Tuesday night, Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Ali declared themselves for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

To say that the last month has been life changing is an understatement but don't think I haven't been ready. I'm entering the #RoyalRumble. I'm going to change the world. I'm going to win. #SDLive — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) January 9, 2019

Mysterio and Ali then teamed up together on SmackDown LIVE, losing to Andrade “Cien” Almas and Samoa Joe.

There are now 19 entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Here is the updated list.

Andrade “Cien” Almas

Apollo Crews

Baron Corbin

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Dean Ambrose

Drew McIntyre

Elias

Finn Balor

Jeff Hardy

Jinder Mahal

John Cena

Kofi Kingston

Mustafa Ali

R-Truth (who earned the coveted No. 30 spot by winning WWE Mixed Match Challenge with Carmella)

Rey Mysterio

Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins

Xavier Woods

A tradition dating back to 1988, the Men’s Royal Rumble Match starts with two participants, and WWE Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. This continues until all 30 Superstars have entered the bout. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope, and both of his feet hit the floor. The last Superstar in the ring will be declared the victor.