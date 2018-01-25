Updated List Of Shows During Royal Rumble Weekend

Here is the updated list of events during Royal Rumble weekend:

Friday 1/26/18



8 PM – House of Hardcore at the 2300 Arena.



Saturday 1/27/18



10 AM – Icons of Wrestling convention Day One at the 2300 Arena.



2 PM – Beyond Wrestling matinee at CHIKARA Wrestlefactory



7:30 PM – WWE NXT Takeover: Philadelphia



8 PM – Icons of Wrestling After Dark: Jake Roberts live on Stage at 2300 Arena .



After NXT Takeover: Icons of Wrestling After Dark: Something to Wrestling With Conrad Thompson & Bruce Prichard at 2300 Arena.



Sunday 1/28/18



10 AM – Icons of Wrestling convention Day Two at the 2300 Arena..



12 PM – Jim Ross Slobberknocker Live in Philadelphia at the Diamond Club inside Citizens Bank Ballpark (home of the Phillies)



2 PM – CHIKARA Season 19 Season Opener at the WrestleFactory in Philadelphia, PA.



6 PM – 2018 Royal Rumble Wells Fargo Arena



Monday 1/29/18



7:30 PM – WWE Monday Night Raw

Tuesday 1/30



7:30 PM – Smackdown Live