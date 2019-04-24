Updated List Of WWE Stars Who Changed Brands Since The Superstar Shake-up

A week after the Superstar Shake-up, WWE continued to add talent to SmackDown LIVE roster.

On last night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers — Samir Singh and Sunil Singh — joined Team Blue. A match between Mahal and fellow SmackDown LIVE newcomer Chad Gable never got underway due to Lars Sullivan attacking Gable on the entrance way.

Mahal bailed from the ring to avoid being attacked by Sullivan and Sullivan laid out both Singh Brothers. R-Truth came out to fight Sullivan but got laid out as well.

While on SmackDown LIVE in 2017, Mahal held the WWE Championship for nearly six months. He joined Raw in last year’s Superstar Shake-up but didn’t achieve much of note.

United States Champion Samoa Joe and Cesaro left SmackDown LIVE for Raw on Monday. Aleister Black, Andrade, and Zelina Vega were initially announced as joining Raw in the Superstar Shake-up but all three got transferred to SmackDown on Monday. Sullivan also joined Raw on the first night of the Superstar Shake-up but then got moved to SmackDown LIVE the following night.

Here’s the updated list of roster additions for Raw and SmackDown LIVE following the Superstar Shake-up:

Raw

AJ Styles

Cedric Alexander

Cesaro

EC3

Eric Young

Erik (formerly known as Rowe)

Ivar (formerly known as Hanson)

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Lacey Evans

Naomi

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

Samoa Joe

The Miz

SmackDown LIVE

Aleister Black

Andrade

Apollo Crews

Bayley

Buddy Murphy

Chad Gable

Elias

Ember Moon

Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor

Jinder Mahal

Kairi Sane

Lars Sullivan

Liv Morgan

Mickie James

Otis

Roman Reigns

Samir Singh

Sunil Singh

Tucker

Zelina Vega