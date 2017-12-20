Updated NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Card

NJPW has confirmed that the following matches and stipulations are official for the January 4th, 2018 Wrestle Kingdom 12 event:

– IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito

– IWGP IC Title Match: IWGP IC Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay “Switchblade” White

– No DQ IWGP US Title Match: IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

– IWGP Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Tag Team Champions The Killer Elite Squad vs. EVIL & SANADA

– Hair Vs. Hair NEVER Openweight Title Match NEVER Openweight Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Hirooki Goto

– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Marty Scurll vs. KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag TeamTitle Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Roppongi 3K vs. The Young Bucks

– Cody vs. Kota Ibushi