Updated Roster For The WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament

WWE had apparently finalized the 16-man roster for the first-ever United Kingdom Title tournament that takes place next Saturday and Sunday on the WWE Network but there are only 15 names below, taken from the WWE website. Former WWE NXT Superstar Danny Burch has been added to the tournament.

Several names originally announced are no longer on the WWE website – Tucker, Jack Starz, Chris Tyler, Ringo Ryan and Tiger Ali.

We will keep you updated on the roster for the tournament if WWE makes another update.

Below is the current line-up with 15 talents:

* Danny Burch

* Mark Andrews

* Roy Johnson

* Dan Moloney

* Joseph Conners

* Tyson T-Bone

* James Drake

* Tyler Bate

* Sam Gradwell

* Jordan Devlin

* Wolfgang

* Pete Dunne

* HC Dyer

* Trent Seven

* Saxon Huxley