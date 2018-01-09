Updated Royal Rumble Card Following Raw – New Royal Rumble Match Entrants, Title Match Set

During this week’s Raw from Memphis, Tennessee, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced that Cesaro and Sheamus will get their Raw Tag Team Championship rematch against Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

It was also announced during Raw that three more WWE Superstars have officially entered the 2018 30-Man Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match: “Woken” Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe, and Bray Wyatt.

Two more WWE Superstars have officially declared themselves for the first-ever 30-Woman Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match: Mickie James and Nia Jax.

Here is the updated card for the Royal Rumble, which takes place Sunday, Jan. 28 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

* Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane (Triple Threat Match)

* United States Championship to be decided in tournament

* WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn — 2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title

* Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

* The 2018 30-Man Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match – 9 WWE Superstars have officially declared so far including:

1) John Cena

2) Finn Bálor

3) Randy Orton

4) Shinsuke Nakamura

5) Elias

6) Baron Corbin

7) “Woken” Matt Hardy

8) Samoa Joe

9) Bray Wyatt

* The first-ever 30-Woman Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match – 16 WWE Superstars have officially declared so far including:

1) Asuka

2) Ruby Riott

3) Liv Morgan

4) Sarah Logan

5) Sasha Banks

6) Nia Jax

7) Bayley

8) Naomi

9) Natalya

10) Paige

11) Sonya Deville

12) Mandy Rose

13 Mickie James​

14) Tamina Snuka

15) Lana

16) Carmella