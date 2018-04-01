Updated Schedule For Steve Austin During WrestleMania 34 Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be meeting fans for autographs and photo opportunities as part of Wrestlecon on April 7th during WrestleMania 34. It should be noted that these are the only appearances that Austin is scheduled to do during the biggest weekend of the year for the pro wrestling business.



9am: Austin Professional Photo Ops Begin



10am: Austin AM Autograph Session Begins



1pm: Austin Professional Photo Ops Begin



2pm: Austin PM Autograph Session Begins

