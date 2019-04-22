Updated Top Matches Advertised For WWE Extreme Rules

Coming off the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup, the following top matches are now being advertised locally for the Extreme Rules PPV on Sunday, July 14th in Philadelphia:

WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton

AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

It’s quite possible that the matches will change again but it at least gives us an idea of what feuds WWE have planned. Reigns vs. Orton was teased after last week’s Smackdown Live went off the air and the two are scheduled for house show matches.