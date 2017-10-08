Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Betting Odds – New Favorite In Title Match

Less than hour before WWE Hell in a Cell, the smart money still doesn’t appear to be in. The odds are mostly unchanged from the odds that rewe posted this morning, although The Usos are now a slight favorite in their Hell in a Cell Match against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.
WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, United States Champion AJ Styles, Charlotte, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and the team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are still favored to win their respective matches.
Here are the updated odds:
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) -300 vs Shinsuke Nakamura +220
Hell in a Cell Falls Count Anywhere Match
Shane McMahon +300 vs Kevin Owens -420
Smackdown Tag Team Championship Hell in a Cell Match
The New Day (c) +135 vs The Usos -175
United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) -130 Baron Corbin -110
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Natalya (c) +300 vs Charlotte -420
Randy Orton -420 vs Rusev +300
Bobby Roode -1500 vs Dolph Ziggler +700
Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin -2000 vs The Hype Bros +1000