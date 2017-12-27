Here is the updated schedule for the WWE’s holiday live events tour:



* Raw: 12/28 in Hartford, CT at XL Center.

* SmackDown: 12/28 in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena.

* Raw: 12/29 in Albany, NY at Times Union Center

* SmackDown: 12/29 in Hershey, PA at The Giant Center

* Raw: 12/30 in Toronto, Ontario at Ricoh Coliseum

* SmackDown: 12/30 in Tampa, FL at the Amalie Arena.



The Raw side will feature Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe and a steel cage match featuring Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan defending the WWE Raw Tag Team championship against The Bar.

The SmackDown side will feature WWE champion AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and more.

