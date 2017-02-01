Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
Bayley defeated Nia Jax to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte. She will get her shot at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29th in San Antonio.
Below is the updated Rumble card coming out of tonight’s RAW:
WWE Title Match
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.
RAW Women’s Title Match
Bayley vs. Charlotte
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, TBA