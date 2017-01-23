Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card After RAW

As noted, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson was added to the two-hour WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show on Sunday. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks has also been added to the pre-show.

Below is the updated Royal Rumble card coming out of tonight’s RAW. More Rumble match participants should be revealed on tomorrow’s SmackDown. Remember to join us this Sunday for live coverage beginning at 7pm EST.

WWE Title Match

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Charlotte

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Rich Swann

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev

Kickoff Pre-show Match

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Kickoff Pre-show Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

There will be two referees.