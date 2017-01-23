Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card After RAW
As noted, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson was added to the two-hour WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show on Sunday. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks has also been added to the pre-show.
Below is the updated Royal Rumble card coming out of tonight’s RAW. More Rumble match participants should be revealed on tomorrow’s SmackDown. Remember to join us this Sunday for live coverage beginning at 7pm EST.
WWE Title Match
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.
RAW Women’s Title Match
Bayley vs. Charlotte
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Rich Swann
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev
Kickoff Pre-show Match
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Kickoff Pre-show Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
There will be two referees.