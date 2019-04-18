Updates On Road Dogg – WWE and Lana Snapchat Video

– “Road Dogg” Brian James was not at the WWE TV tapings in Montreal this week, PWInsider.com is reporting. The word going around is that James is taking an extended break from the company “as all involved assess the situation and see where he may fit in going forward.” There is no timetable for James’ return but he remains part of the company.

– As previously noted, a NSFW video of two people engaging in sexual intercourse was published on Lana’s Snapchat feed. According to TMZ.com, the people in the video were said to NOT be Lana and Rusev but WWE is apparently still investigating the matter.