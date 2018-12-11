USA Network Announces WWE Holiday Week

NEW YORK – USA Network kicks off its annual WWE Holiday Week, beginning Monday, Dec. 17, with more content than ever before. The week will consist of primetime events that celebrate all things WWE, from watching your favorite WWE Superstars get into the season’s spirit to regularly scheduled Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE. The week culminates with the 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops, which includes an appearance by Jon Stewart, former host of “The Daily Show.” The two-hour special will honor and celebrate our servicemen and women and their courage in protecting our nation.

This year’s WWE Holiday Week lineup will include:

Monday, Dec. 17

The week begins with three hours of everyone’s favorite, Monday Night Raw, at 8/7 C, featuring WWE Superstars Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Dolph Ziggler and more in Sacramento, Calif., at the Golden 1 Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

The week continues with SmackDown LIVE, which will take place in Fresno, Calif., at the Save Mart Center at 8/7 C, with WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Jeff Hardy, Asuka and more.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At 10/9 C, USA introduces a brand-new WWE special, New Day’s WWE 2018 Pancake Powered New Year Super Spectacular. The New Day host a fun look back at all the historic, outrageous and unforgettable moments that made 2018 so super spectacular at WWE. Featuring Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Braun Stroman, AJ Styles, John Cena and Becky Lynch, along with some surprise Superstar sightings.

Thursday, Dec. 20

At 9/8 C, WWE and USA will shine a spotlight on our nation’s heroes with the two-hour Tribute to the Troops celebration that will feature a special appearance by Jon Stewart, former host of “The Daily Show,” and rising country music star Morgan Wallen.

Immediately following at 11/10 C, there will be a Miz & Mrs. marathon. The record-breaking series features real-life WWE couple The Miz and Maryse as they navigate married life and adapt to becoming first-time parents.

Friday, Dec. 21