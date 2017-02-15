Vader Sends Out Sad Tweet About His Health, Lana’s Character Inspired By Popular TV Show

– Last November, Vader told fans that doctors have told him he has two years left to live due to congestive heart failure. While some of his updates since then had promise from other doctor visits, he sent this sad tweet out on Tuesday.

As I enter my final days, proud of the Father Son Brother Football player Pro WrestlerThe Super Heavy Big Man Goat Im Grateful for the Time — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) February 14, 2017

– During an interview with The Tomorrow Show, Lana talked about her character being inspired by the HBO television series Game of Thrones:

“The whole idea of me controlling the brute was Dusty’s idea, which is an interesting spin, so it becomes not just like Russian, but it was like I was in charge of the brute, and the more conniving character, was Dusty’s idea from Khaleesi — she controls the dragons … Dusty was so brilliant [and] he basically predicted everything that me and Rusev eventually did on TV.”

“He was like, ‘You are going to control the brute. Control him, control him, but at one point, if you push him too far, he will turn on you.’ And that’s exactly what we ended up doing. I was always the intense one, and then at one point, I pushed him too far, and he tried to kick me back to Russia. And that’s what brought up Dolph.”

“[The Dolph storyline] was so much fun. Vince got that whole idea from [Cersei Lannister]. I remember having that whole conversation with him and saying, ‘What about [Cersei], being conniving?’ He was like, ‘Yes!’ And that whole Dolph Ziggler story came from [Cersei] from Game of Thrones!”

You can check out the full interview below: