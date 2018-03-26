Vader Undergoes Successful Open Heart Surgery

Former WWE, WCW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA superstar Vader (Leon White) traveled to Dallas, Texas on Monday to undergo open heart surgery on Monday morning. His son Jesse mentioned on Twitter that the surgery was a success.

This is his son Jesse. I wanted to let everybody know that I just spoke to the Surgeon. The surgery was a success but it was worse than we had expected. Long road for recovery. Will keep you posted. Thank you for the prayers.

