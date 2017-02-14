Valentine’s Video From The Miz And Maryse, Finn Balor – Seth Rollins Rehab Photo, RAW Social Score
– WWE posted this Valentine’s Day message from The Miz and Maryse, featuring an appearance by James Ellsworth and Carmella:
And now a very special #ValentinesDay message from @WWE's #ITCouple @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin… pic.twitter.com/brx7Jw2wST
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 156,000 interactions with 33,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew 115,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors. RAW also had 302,000 Facebook interactions with 195,000 unique authors, up from last week’s show, which drew 252,000 interactions with 165,000 unique authors on Facebook.
– It appears Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are spending Valentine’s Day doing rehab in Birmingham, Alabama today. They tweeted the following photo with a shot of Triple H in the background:
🤕 #HappyValentinesDay❤️@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/3hqx8KmC51
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 14, 2017