Valentine’s Video From The Miz And Maryse, Finn Balor – Seth Rollins Rehab Photo, RAW Social Score

– WWE posted this Valentine’s Day message from The Miz and Maryse, featuring an appearance by James Ellsworth and Carmella:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 156,000 interactions with 33,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew 115,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors. RAW also had 302,000 Facebook interactions with 195,000 unique authors, up from last week’s show, which drew 252,000 interactions with 165,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– It appears Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are spending Valentine’s Day doing rehab in Birmingham, Alabama today. They tweeted the following photo with a shot of Triple H in the background: