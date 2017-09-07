Velvet Sky Beating NXT Star In Maxim’s Finest, John Cena Confuses Nikki Bella, How Old Is Jillian Hall?

– Former TNA Knockout Velvet Sky and NXT Superstar Mandy Rose are both competing in “Maxim’s Finest 2017.” The winner of the contest will receive $25,000 and a two-page spread in Maxim magazine. Both women are in “Northeast Group Six” with Velvet Sky leading the group while Mandy is currently in 6th place.
Velvet Sky posted on social media asking fans to vote for her in Maxim's Finest competition, stating she wanted to donate part of the prize money to an animal shelter she volunteers at.
– One-time WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall turned 37 on Wednesday.
– In this clip from this week’s Season 2 premiere of Total Bellas, John Cena’s apathetic reaction to Nikki Bella’s potential Phoenix rental home leaves his fiancée puzzled.